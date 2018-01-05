Police release sketch of violent Whataburger robber

If you recognize this man, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward. (HPD)

HOUSTON - Houston police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect in violent attack outside a Whataburger.

The victim told police he and his wife had just parked at the fast food restaurant at 444 Little York on December 18 when two suspects ambushed them.

One man held a knife to the husband’s throat and demanded his wallet and cellphone and the victim handed them over.

But when the robbers ordered his wife to get into their vehicle, the husband jumped in to protect her. The guy with the knife then slashed his throat and they jumped in the car and sped away, without the wife.

The husband survived.

Police released a sketch Thursday of one of the suspects. They’re hoping someone will recognize him before someone else is hurt.

The first suspect is Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old, around 5’8 and 225 to 250 pounds. He has short hair, a medium complexion and a tattoo with “Houston” written on his right arm. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect was also Hispanic and 30 to 35 years old. He’s around 5’8, 160 to 200 pounds with short hair and a dark complexion.

If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

© 2018 KHOU-TV