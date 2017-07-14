Sketch released of suspect wanted in shooting of baby near Meyerland

Police release composite sketch of suspect wanted in connection with shooting of baby near Meyerland.

HOUSTON - Houston police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in the shooting of a baby near Meyerland.

The child was shot in the 8600 block of Mullins Dr. around 5:30 p.m. on May 22.

The baby and his mother were in their car traveling southbound on Mullins from Beechnut when they passed a dark-colored SUV traveling northbound. As they passed the SUV, shots were fired from inside the car. The child was struck in both legs by the gunfire. The mother was not injured.

Investigators released surveillance video of the two suspect vehicles on June 5.

Tap here to watch the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

