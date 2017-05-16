Police release photo of wanted suspect charged with murder

Paul Xavier Devonta Norris

HOUSTON - Charges have been filed against a wanted suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old man.

According to HPD, Paul Xavier Devonta Norris, 23, has been charged with murder.

The victim, Darrius Lizcano, was killed in the 5200 block of Dunmore the night of May 10. He was shot in the driveway of his home and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Anyone with information on Norris' whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

