New images of suspect in fatal H-E-B shooting released by HPD

HOUSTON -- Houston Police on Tuesday released new images of a suspect believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of an elderly man at a Houston H-E-B parking lot over the weekend.
The suspect is described only as a black male wearing a long-sleeve gray Nike shirt, light colored pants, and white sneakers, according to HPD. He is believed to be the driver of the vehicle used in the shooting.
Authorities identified the victim as That Le, 75. He was shot several times in broad daylight in the grocery store parking lot in southeast Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place at the HEB located in the 9800 block of Blackhawk Drive.
One suspect got out of his vehicle and approached Le. Surveillance footage shows Le getting into an altercation with the suspect who then shot him three or four times, Barr said.
Le was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A surveillance photo released on Saturday of a second suspect (believed shooter) depicts a black male wearing a gray hoodie and black pants with a white stripe running down the leg. He and the driver were last seen driving a gold-colored four-door sedan. The sedan was later recovered by investigators.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
