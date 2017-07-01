Police recover stolen ambulance, man arrested

(Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON - A man was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance late Friday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m.

Vehicle Pursuit: HPD units recover ambulance stolen from SE Memorial hospital. Suspect in custody. #hounews #HPDintheair — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 1, 2017

Police said the ambulance was stolen from Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

