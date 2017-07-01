KHOU
Close

Police recover stolen ambulance, man arrested

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:55 AM. CDT July 01, 2017

HOUSTON - A man was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance late Friday night. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m.

 

 

 

Police said the ambulance was stolen from Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories