Police recover stolen ambulance, man arrested

HOUSTON - A man was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance late Friday night.
According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m.
Vehicle Pursuit: HPD units recover ambulance stolen from SE Memorial hospital. Suspect in custody. #hounews #HPDintheair— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 1, 2017
Police said the ambulance was stolen from Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
