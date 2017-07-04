Police believe murdered 79-year-old may have known her killer

Similar vehicle stolen after woman's murder at this home in Hedwig Village on Monday, July 3, 2017 (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Police believe a 79-year-old woman who was murdered in her Hedwig Village home may have known her killer.

During a press conference Tuesday, Hedwig Village Police said there was no sign of forced entry at the home on Capri Street. A maid found Janeil Hooton Bernard dead Monday afternoon in the home near I-10 and Voss.

79-year-old woman murdered; stolen Cadillac found

The victim's car and wallet were stolen but her Cadillac was found abandoned in south Houston.

Police say she lived alone, but does have children in the area. Neighbors told us it was out of character for the usually quiet neighborhood.

"She was a great neighbor, she seemed independent, friendly, her son came to visit, just a great neighbor. She borrowed a few things from me once when her grandchild was coming because we had small children the same age, just a wonderful woman," said Laura Bryant, a neighbor.

According to Hedwig Village Police, this is the first homicide in the neighborhood since the 1990's.

© 2017 KHOU-TV