Police: Man shot dead in parking lot in Stafford

STAFFORD, Texas – Police are searching for clues after a man was found shot dead in a Stafford parking lot overnight.

According to the Stafford Police Department, it happened at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, located off the Southwest Freeway near West Airport.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they do not have any witnesses at this time and will be reviewing surveillance video to see if any suspects can be identified.

