Police: Man shoots, kills wife in Pasadena

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

PASADENA, Texas - Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife Monday in Pasadena.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call around 1 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Yorkshire in Pasadena. They say a man shot and killed his wife, then left the scene.

Police are now searching for the suspect.

Stay with KHOU.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV