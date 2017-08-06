Police: Man found hiding under car at dealership after running from officers

Dresnner Brayner Xiloj-Herrera

DICKINSON, Texas - A man was found hiding under a car after running from police, according to Dickinson PD.

Dresnner Brayner Xiloj-Herrera, 22, has been charged with one count of evading arrest and one count of resisting arrest.

Police say they received a call around 9 p.m. Saturday referencing a possible intoxicated driver in the 2800 block of the Gulf Freeway. Officers say they found a car facing the wrong direction on the southbound lanes of the feeder road with a flat tire.

Police say the suspect ran from them and across the main portion of the freeway to a business on the northbound side of the road. While officers searched the parking lot for the suspect, he ran back across the freeway. Officers continued searching and found the suspect hiding under a car at an area dealership.

Xiloj-Herrera's bond was set at $2,500 for each charge.

