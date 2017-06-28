Man wanted in connection with double shooting in League City

League City police are looking for a man wanted in a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized overnight.

At this time, police won’t confirm that anyone was killed in this shooting but there is a body in the driveway outside a home in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge..

Police are looking a person on interest identified as Sayantan Ghose. He’s 41-years-old, and he’s driving a gray Toyota Corolla with license plates read DK6M556.

Police said that just after 9 p.m. Wednesday they responded to a disturbance at a home on Mayhill Ridge. When they arrived, the damage had already been done.

One man was dead and a woman was shot. She’s in the hospital right now; no word on her condition.

Although police have not released a motive right now they did say that everyone involved knew each other.

If you see Ghose or know where he is, call League City Police right away.

As for the name of the man killed in this shooting, he has not been identified yet.

