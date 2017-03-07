HCSO: Man arrested after 15-year-old runaway found at his home

Ash Morgan Arthur

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been arrested after allegedly convincing a California teen runaway to meet him in Harris County.

Ash Morgan Arthur, 32, has been charged with the sexual assault of a child.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Arthur was arrested at his home in the 23400 block of Fox Run Blvd. Deputies went to the home to check on Arthur after family members became concerned.

During the welfare check, police say they found a 15-year-old runaway staying at the home. An investigator learned she is originally from Woodland, California and met Arthur on an app called KIK in July 2016.

Deputies say that the two carried out online conversations for several months and Arthur eventually convinced her to meet him. The girl allegedly stayed with Arthur for a few days at a local motel and then returned to his home.

Investigators say that Arthur allegedly had sexual contact with the girl.

Arthur is being held on no bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 29.

