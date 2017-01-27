Police make arrests in murder of Pearland dad

Jarret Agnst (left), Rita Young (center), Stephen Heiman (right).

PEARLAND, Texas - Police have made three arrests in connection with the murder of a Pearland father in his home.

Rita Young, 56, Stephen Heiman, 21, and Jarret Angst, 20, are in custody. Angst and Heiman have been charged with murder. Young has been charged with capital murder.

Don Weido, 49, was gunned down in his home just after 7 p.m. Sunday night. Police responded when 911 operators received reports of gunfire in the 2100 block of Windy Shores Drive.

Neighbors say Weido was the father of two young children, but police say he appeared to be the only resident home at the time of the shooting.

Weido was a Cub Scout leader and a Little League coach, according to neighbors.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and are not releasing any more information at this time in order to avoid jeopardizing the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective C. Arnold of the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.

