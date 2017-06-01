Police looking for suspects who followed woman home, robbed her in driveway

The suspects can be seen on surveillance footage inside the restaurant. (Photo: Provided)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Police are looking for two men who were involved in an armed robbery last month.

Police said the men followed a woman home after she left a Houston restaurant and robbed her in her driveway on April 15, 2017, just before midnight.

The victim noticed one of the suspects walking up to her vehicle and she locked her doors. The suspect then pointed a gun at her and demanded she give him her purse, officers said.

The victim complied and the suspect grabbed her purse and ran to a vehicle driven by the second suspect. The vehicle is believed to be an Infinity or a Mercedes Benz.

The armed suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5'6", 140 lbs with a light complexion. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark jeans at the time.

The second suspect, the driver, is described as a 25 to 30 year old Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall, 175 lbs. with short black hair, a thin beard and a tattoo on his left arm.

He was wearing a blue shirt, dark basketball-style shorts, tennis shoes, a black wrist watch and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the crime or suspects is asked to contact League City Police Detective Haunschild at 281-554-1820 or by email at ross.haunschild@leaguecity.com.





