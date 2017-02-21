Police looking for Fifth Ward pawn shop robbers

Suspect #1: Black male, 35 to 45 years old, 5’08 to 5’09, 150 to 160 pounds Suspect #2: Black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6’02 to 6’04, 180 pounds (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say they are looking for two men who robbed a Fifth Ward pawn shop last month.

It was Jan. 21 at about 9 a.m. when the men went into the EZ Pawn in the 5000 block of Lyons.

Witnesses said the men jumped the counter and took money from the cash register. One of the men claimed to have a handgun, but no shots were fired.

The suspects ran out of the store and fled in a newer Nissan Sentra sedan.

Suspect one is described as a black male, 35 to 45 years old, 5’08 to 5’09, 150 to 160 pounds. Suspect two is a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6’02 to 6’04, 180 pounds, according to HPD.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

(© 2017 KHOU)