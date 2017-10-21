Police kill man suspected of stabbing woman to death in NW Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Police fatally shot a man accused of charging towards them with a knife after stabbing a woman to death in northwest Houston late Friday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, they received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. from a man who claimed he just stabbed a woman in his apartment located in the 5800 block of N. Houston Rosslyn Road.

Upon arrival to the scene, police say a man threatened and confronted them aggressively in the parking lot while holding a knife.

"At some point during that incident, the suspect charged at the officers with that weapon," said Matt Slinkard with HPD.

HPD says there were five officers at the scene. One officer attempted to use a taser gun, and the others shot towards the suspect, hitting him an unknown number of times.

The suspect was transported to Ben Taub hospital where he later died. None of the officers were injured.

Police say when the officers went inside the apartment, they found a woman dead with a stab wound.

HPD says the investigation is ongoing, and the officers have been placed on administrative leave. They say there are numerous witnesses to the incident.

