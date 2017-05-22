Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Houston apartments

Homicide investigators are searching for clues after a man was a found shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of De Soto Street.

When officers arrives at the scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they have limited information at this time. They said that the victim was talking with someone in the parking lot and someone heard a gunshot.

When witnesses went to investigate, they found the victim laying on the ground, police said.

Investigators said they do not have motive in the fatal shooting at this time or any suspect information.

