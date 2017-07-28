Woman's body found in Houston cemetery

Homicide detectives with the Houston Police Department are investigating the death of a woman who was found at a local cemetery Friday morning. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Homicide detectives with the Houston Police Department are investigating the death of a woman who was found at a local cemetery Friday morning.

A Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery employee found the body lying between tombstones in the 6900 block of Lawndale around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim is believed to be a white woman between 30 and 40 years old. She was found partially disrobed, and investigators say the death appears to be suspicious.

She has not been identified, and an autopsy will be done to determine what killed her.

Investigators from the medical examiner's office were seen wearing Hazmat suits as to not contaminate any evidence.

