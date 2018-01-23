Police identify man killed in shooting at H-E-B parking lot

That Le, 75, was shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. (Photo: Family photo)

HOUSTON -- Authorities have identified the elderly man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an HEB Saturday afternoon.

That Le, 75, was shot several times in broad daylight in the grocery store parking lot in southeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place at the H-E-B located in the 9800 block of Blackhawk Drive.

Detective Andrew Barr, with HPD Homicide, said the suspects, described as two black males in their early to mid-20’s, followed Le into the parking lot.

One suspect got out of his vehicle and approached Le. Surveillance footage shows Le getting into an altercation with the suspect who then shot him three or four times, Barr said.

Le was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s son, Tu Le, told KHOU 11, Le went to a Wells Fargo Bank to withdraw cash around noon Saturday and the suspects followed him from the bank to the parking lot.

Tu Le said the money was still in Le's pocket when he was found.

The suspects fled the scene in an older model gold Infiniti, four-door sedan. Authorities released surveillance photos of one of the suspects and the vehicle involved.

The victim’s son said his dad moved to Houston in the 1970’s to provide a better life for his family.

Le leaves behind his wife of more than 50 years, his five children, and five grandchildren.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Houston Police.

