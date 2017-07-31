Police: Fight with girlfriend leads to arson at Nassau Bay apartment complex

Tajiana Jackson (Photo: Nassau Bay Police Department)

NASSAU BAY, Texas- Investigators say a woman confessed to setting her apartment on fire in Nassau Bay earlier this month.

According to the Nassau Bay Police Department, 19-year-old Tajiana Jackson set the bedroom of her apartment on fire after getting into an argument with her girlfriend on July 9.

Fire crews from Webster, Seabrook, Kemah, League City, Seabrook and Friendswood helped battle the blaze.

Authorities say the fire caused over $1.4 million in damages and displaced families.

Jackson has been charged with arson and has a bond set at $50,000.

