Police: Driver's car flips over after short chase

HOUSTON- A police chase ended with a driver's car flipping over in northwest Houston early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. when a DPS officer attempted to pull the driver over on Hempstead Highway at Windfern Road.

The driver of a Chevy refused to stop for the officer and started leading him on a chase. Police said the driver attempted to go around a car when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the shoulder.

The car rolled over upon impact.

The Houston Fire Department had to come extricate the driver and male passenger inside.

Police said the driver was transported to Ben Taub Hospital and is in serious condition. They don't know why he decided to flee from the officer at this time.

