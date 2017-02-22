Police dog shot, officer hurt during chase in N. Houston

(Photo: Air 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The sheriff's office confirms a police dog was shot at the end of a chase in north Houston Wednesday afternoon.

The dog's condition is not known. It was taken from the scene to a nearby animal hospital for treatment.

Views from Air 11 showed a Houston Police officer also being treated for some type of injury.

The scene is in the 1500 block of Gears Road, not far from Ella and Beltway 8. As of 12:40 p.m. police were still on the scene investigating along with an ambulance treating the officer.

The suspect's status is not known, but his or her car was stopped in a nearby field with a pistol on top of the car.

Check back for updates and watch KHOU 11 News at 4 p.m.

Photos: Police dog shot after chase in N. Houston

(© 2017 KHOU)