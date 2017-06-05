Police chase ends with suspect crashing car into driveway in NW Houston

A northwest Houston family got a rude awakening when a police pursuit ended with a suspect crashing a car into two vehicles in a driveway overnight.

Witnesses said it happened just after midnight early Tuesday in the 4100 block of Bingle at Clemson.

It appears that the suspect failed to make the turn onto the Clemson from Bingle and lost control of the car. He ended up going through a yard front of a house and crashed into two cars in the driveway.

The suspect jumped out of the car and took off running on foot. A police K-9 unit eventually found the suspect, and he was arrested.

