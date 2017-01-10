Police chase ends in crash on Highway 90

(Photo: Air 11/ KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- A chase involving Houston Police ended in a crash on Highway 90 early Tuesday afternoon.

The chase was spotted on Houston TranStar freeway cameras shortly before 3 p.m.

Police were reportedly chasing a suspect or suspects in an older maroon Chevrolet SUV in the Hillcroft/W. Orem area. The driver refused to stop and got on Beltway 8. Eventually the driver exited the beltway and go onto Highway 90 in southwest Houston where he or she then crashed into a curb and sign.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were arrests made at the scene.

The crash did not appear to involve any other drivers.

Check back for updates to this developing story.