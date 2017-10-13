DALLAS -- A high-speed chase came to an end Friday in downtown Dallas after the driver led police on a pursuit that started in Fort Worth during rush hour traffic.

A dark blue Hyundai SUV was seen weaving in and out of traffic down I-30 eastbound in Arlington, reaching speeds up to 100 mph. The chase started after the woman was accused of attempting to deposit a fake check, according to Fort Worth police.

The driver exited Riverfront, tried to make a U-turn and drove into a median. That's when police vehicles surrounded the SUV. Police quickly broke into the driver side's window and pulled the woman out of the vehicle.

No other drivers were hurt. The driver was taken to the hospital.

