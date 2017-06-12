Police arrest suspect in robbery of elderly woman

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they say someone snatched a purse from a 92-year-old woman while she was grocery shopping Friday. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police say they have arrested the person they believe is responsible for snatching a 92-year-old woman’s purse.

The incident happened earlier this month in front of a Kroger in northwest Harris County.

Lois Bothe says she was checking out some plants in front of the store when a teen ran up, snatched her purse out of her shopping cart and took off. Luckily, some Good Samaritans saw the car the teen jumped into and took pictures of its license plate.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his or her identity will not be released.

© 2017 KHOU-TV