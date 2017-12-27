Police announce arrest in Baytown woman's Mother's Day murder

Nataliya Shal

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown Police have announced an arrest in the Mother's Day murder of a woman in 2016.

According to Baytown PD, Byron Lloyd Collins Jr. has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 50-year-old Nataliya Shal.

Byron Lloyd Collins Jr.

Shal was found inside her Baytown apartment in the 300 block of Baker Road on May 8, 2016. Police say she was "brutally" murdered. According to court documents, Collins also allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“She was always a full-of-life person," said Sheila Shelton, neighbor. "Always smiling - every time I saw her she was smiling."

There were no signs of forced entry.

Shelton said Shal had moved to Houston from Russia about a year ago and spent most of her time at the apartment as her husband was on the road as a truck driver. Shal's husband was out of town at the time.

Police said they were called to the home by the husband after he reported that he hadn’t heard from his wife for several hours. Responding officers looked through a window and spotted the woman

