Police: 79-year-old woman found murdered in Hedwig Village home

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:02 PM. CDT July 03, 2017

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas- A 79-year-old woman was found "brutally" murdered in her Hedwig Village home on Monday, police said. 

According to the Hedwig Village Police Department, a housekeeper found Janeil Hooton Bernard dead around 1 p.m. in the home located in the 11000 block of Capri. 

Authorities said the victim's wallet and car were missing. 

The vehicle has been described as a 2011 red Cadillac sedan with Texas License Plate #FTK6764. 

Investigators have not released the cause of death at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

