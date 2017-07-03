Police: 79-year-old woman found murdered in Hedwig Village home

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas- A 79-year-old woman was found "brutally" murdered in her Hedwig Village home on Monday, police said.
According to the Hedwig Village Police Department, a housekeeper found Janeil Hooton Bernard dead around 1 p.m. in the home located in the 11000 block of Capri.
Authorities said the victim's wallet and car were missing.
The vehicle has been described as a 2011 red Cadillac sedan with Texas License Plate #FTK6764.
Investigators have not released the cause of death at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.
