Police: 79-year-old woman found murdered in Hedwig Village home

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas- A 79-year-old woman was found "brutally" murdered in her Hedwig Village home on Monday, police said.

According to the Hedwig Village Police Department, a housekeeper found Janeil Hooton Bernard dead around 1 p.m. in the home located in the 11000 block of Capri.

Authorities said the victim's wallet and car were missing.

The vehicle has been described as a 2011 red Cadillac sedan with Texas License Plate #FTK6764.

Investigators have not released the cause of death at this time.

