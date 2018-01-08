Police: 3 dead, another injured in possible murder-suicide at Galveston resort

GALVESTON, Texas – Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide at the San Luis Hotel early Monday that left three dead in Galveston.

According to the Galveston Police Department, officers responded at 4:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired at the resort.

When police arrived at the room, the door was dead-bolted. Once the officers gained entry they found four people in the room who had been shot.

Three people are dead, the fourth is in critical condition, GPD Capt. Joshua Schirard said.

Police believe it to be a murder-suicide. They are not looking for any suspects, Schirard said.

