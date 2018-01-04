Police: 2 men air lifted after being shot at Richmond apartments

A man is in critical condition Thursday morning after being air-lifted from what appears to be a random shooting overnight.

According to the Richmond Police Department, two men forced their way into a unit at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Town & Country Apartments, located in the 2100 block of Thompson road, shooting the victim twice in the chest.

Police are not sure if he will survive. Another man was shot in the abdomen.

Police are still trying to find a motive for the shooting.

