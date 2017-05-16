Photos released of suspect in Greenspoint murder (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston Police and Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of a man wanted in a fatal shooting in Greenspoint.

The crime happened at 707 Greens Road at about 10:15 pm. May 7, according to HPD.

Residents heard gunshots and found Justin Hardaway, 31, wounded between two apartment buildings. Paramedics took him to Houston Northwest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to HPD, the suspect can be seen on video being dropped off in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, described as a 2000 to 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe. The suspect is described only as a black male in a hooded sweatshirt.

Surveillance video of the suspect can be viewed on the HPD YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/6SRy9AyRkaM.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

