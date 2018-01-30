KHOU
Snapchat threat leads to 14-year-old's arrest in Pearland

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:19 AM. CST January 30, 2018


PEARLAND, Texas – Comments allegedly made by a teen on Snapchat resulted in an arrest and criminal charges, the Pearland Police Department says.

Monday evening officers went to a home where a parent said her children had received disturbing messages via the social media app.

The messages, which contained a possible threat at Berry Miller Junior High, were sent by a 14-year-old suspect the kids knew. 

“Officers conducted an investigation which resulted in charges being accepted by the Brazoria County DA’s Office against a 14-year-old male student for Terroristic Threat. The juvenile student was taken into custody and transported to the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Facility,” the police department stated.

