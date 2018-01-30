Snapchat threat leads to 14-year-old's arrest in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – Comments allegedly made by a teen on Snapchat resulted in an arrest and criminal charges, the Pearland Police Department says.
Monday evening officers went to a home where a parent said her children had received disturbing messages via the social media app.
The messages, which contained a possible threat at Berry Miller Junior High, were sent by a 14-year-old suspect the kids knew.
“Officers conducted an investigation which resulted in charges being accepted by the Brazoria County DA’s Office against a 14-year-old male student for Terroristic Threat. The juvenile student was taken into custody and transported to the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Facility,” the police department stated.
© 2018 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs