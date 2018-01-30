Snapchat threat leads to 14-year-old's arrest in Pearland

Snapchat's Snap Map feature can be used to monitor areas hit by hurricanes. Users post photos or videos to their stories, which can be viewed around the world with the location. You can check on your home, learn of power outages and check on friends. (Photo: Screenshot)



PEARLAND, Texas – Comments allegedly made by a teen on Snapchat resulted in an arrest and criminal charges, the Pearland Police Department says.

Monday evening officers went to a home where a parent said her children had received disturbing messages via the social media app.

The messages, which contained a possible threat at Berry Miller Junior High, were sent by a 14-year-old suspect the kids knew.

“Officers conducted an investigation which resulted in charges being accepted by the Brazoria County DA’s Office against a 14-year-old male student for Terroristic Threat. The juvenile student was taken into custody and transported to the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Facility,” the police department stated.

© 2018 KHOU-TV