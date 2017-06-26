4 in custody after pawn shop robbery in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas- Four people are in custody after allegedly robbing a pawn shop in Pearland and leading police on a short chase on Monday.

According to the Pearland Police Department, five armed people with masks entered the Money Mart Pawn located in the 1800 block of E. Broadway Street around noon.

Police said the suspects grabbed "numerous" rifles before driving away in a white Ford F-150 truck.

A patrol officer who was looking for the suspects found the vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby church. The officer said the suspects were trying to move items from the truck to another car.

Once the suspects noticed the officer, they attempted to run. Police established a perimeter around the Woodcreek subdivision and four of the suspects were taken into custody.

Police are still searching for a fifth suspect.

© 2017 KHOU-TV