Pct. 6: Suspects stole several guns during pawn shop smash-and-grab

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputy constables are searching Thursday morning for the men who used a truck to smash into pawn shop overnight.

According to the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office, it happened at 1:30 a.m. at the Harrisburg Pawn Shop, located in the 5800 block of Harrisburg near Norwood in southwest Harris County.

Investigators say four suspects used a two-tone 90's Dodge pick-up to smash through the fence and building. They reportedly stole several guns.

The owner of the shop is doing inventory right now to figure out exactly what else they took.

