Pct. 5: Man tried to take pics up women's skirts at Katy grocery store

(Photo: Harris Co. Constable Pct. 5)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables say a man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take photos up women’s skirts at a Katy-area grocery store.

Isaac Smith was arrested Monday afternoon on a charge of improper photography, a state felony.

Smith is accused of trying to take pictures up women's skirts without their permission at an HEB store last week. The case is still under investigation.

Authorities believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information about the case should call Pct. 5 at 281-492-3500.

© 2017 KHOU-TV