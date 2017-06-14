Pct. 4: Woman left 3-year-old alone in motel while she went to work

Reneo Mubita (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - A woman accused of leaving her 3-year-old in a motel room alone while she went to work has been arrested and charged with child abandonment.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the scene in the 16400 block of the North Freeway Tuesday and found an unsupervised 3-year-old walking around a motel parking lot.

Constable deputies contacted the toddler’s mother, identified as Reneo Mubita, who told deputies she had to leave the child alone in the motel room while she went to work.

The child was then released to custody of Harris County Child Protective Services.

Mubita was arrested and charged with child abandonment with intent to return. She remains in the Harris County Jail on $1,500 bond.

