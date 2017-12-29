Pct. 4: Woman accused of kicking deputy during DWI arrest

Tina Jimenez

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies say a woman became violent during an arrest after failing a field sobriety test.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 pulled the woman over after they say she was driving nearly 40 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in the 2600 block of FM 1960 on Friday.

After a deputy constable conducted a field sobriety test, Tina Jimenez was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a passenger in the car under the age of 15. Jimenez allegedly started kicking one deputy several times in his face and upper torso.

