Pct. 4: Teen arrested after crash into home two hours before HS graduation

(Photo: Harris County Pct. 4)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says a suspect was in a chase and crashed into a home just two hours before his high school graduation.

The crime happened Saturday shortly before noon, according to deputy constables.

Deputies responded to a reported stolen vehicle the 22200 block of Aldine Westfield. A woman told deputies she was in the library when the suspect came up and grabbed her keys. The suspect fled and sped away in the victim’s car.

Deputy constables used the vehicle’s tracking device to locate the suspect, but the young man allegedly refused to stop, leading authorities on a chase in the Foxwood subdivision.

Eventually the suspect lost control and crashed into a home in the 7200 block of Foxvista Lane. He got out and tried to run away, but he was arrested.

Two residents in the home were treated for cuts and bruises at the scene.

Authorities Monday identified the suspect as Michael Lindsey. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

© 2017 KHOU-TV