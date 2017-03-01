Pct. 4: Man shot while sitting on couch in Spring drive-by

Photo: KHOU

SPRING, Texas- A man was shot in the back while sitting on his couch during a drive-by in a Spring neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies responded to the report of a person shot through a window in the 5500 block of Circlegate Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Constable Mark Herman said the victim was on his couch when a bullet came through his back window, striking him in the lower back. Deputies said the victim was in his early 20s.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle drive-by and heard one shot. Deputies are looking at house surveillance footage to get a description of the vehicle and suspect.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann in the Woodlands. Herman said he was in critical condition.

Information is limited at this time, check back for story updates.

