17-year-old arrested for allegedly punching deputy in face

Zachary Lester (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4)

HUMBLE, Texas- A 17-year-old was arrested and charged for allegedly punching a deputy in the face three times in Humble.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies responded to a family disturbance in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, a deputy found 17-year-old Zachary Lester involved in a physical altercation with a family member. Authorities said the deputy tried to detain Lester when he struck the deputy "three times in the face with a closed fist."

The deputy said the suspect also threatened to kill the deputy while being escorted to his patrol vehicle.

Lester was charged with Assault on a Public Servant and Retaliation. His bond is set at $20,000.

