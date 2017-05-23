Pct. 4: Charges filed following search of two illegal gambling rooms

Suspects charged in illegal gambling bust.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Charges have been filed against multiple people after investigators searched two alleged illegal gambling rooms.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, search warrants were executed on two gambling establishments in the 2100 block of FM 1960. The constable's office says that approximately $21,000 in illegal gambling proceeds was seized along with gambling devices.

Three people were arrested on scene and investigators filed an additional six warrants for the arrest of other alleged game owners, operators and employees.





