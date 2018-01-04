Pct. 4: Arrest of 3 suspects clears more than 150 cases of car burglaries

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – After an intense three-month investigation, Precinct 4 deputy constables have arrested and charged three suspects in more than 150 car burglaries in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the break in all of these crimes, occurred when on the night of Dec. 22. At that time, a male suspect was caught on home video surveillance breaking into a vehicle in the 6800 block of Tammany Manor Lane.

Constables were able to quickly identify the suspect in the footage as Dain Fletcher. Fletcher was arrested at his home and found to be in possession of several firearms along with an assortment of stolen property and drugs.

During police interviews with Fletcher, he implicated several other suspects involved in the car burglaries. Two additional suspects identified as Dominque Demond Lockett and De’Aries Jahmar Smith were located and implicated in the vehicle burglaries.

Investigators recovered stolen property and narcotics from both Lockett and Smith when they were arrested.

“The arrest of these three suspects has led to the clearance of over 150 car burglaries throughout northwest Harris County neighborhoods including, Dowdell PUD, Bridgestone MUD, Villages of Creekside, Meadowhill MUD, Glenloch Farms, Charterwood, and Northpoint,” Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

All stolen properties have been returned to the rightful owners and investigators have re-arrested all three suspects on new charges recently after they initially bonded out of jail.

Fletcher was charged with theft of firearm and burglary of motor vehicle with a total bond of $5,000.

Lockett was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm with a bond of $1,000.

Smith was charged with theft of firearm and possession of a controlled substance with a total bond amount of $6,000.

