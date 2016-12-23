Pct. 4: 4 arrested after armed robbery of Walgreens

Four men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a Walgreens in north Harris County overnight.

SPRING, Texas – Four men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a Walgreens in north Harris County late Thursday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies responded just before midnight to an aggravated robbery call at the store located in the 23100 block of Aldine Westfield.

Precinct 4 deputies were told by a witness two males had entered the store with guns and pointed them at employees in a violent takeover robbery of the store.

According to a witness in the parking lot, the suspects had two other males outside in a getaway vehicle that had Louisiana license plates.

Constable Mark Herman believes the suspects came to Harris County from Louisiana on a mission to rob stores.

“We feel like the mannerisms and the way they did the takeover robbery, they’ve done it many times before,” said Herman.

Deputy constables were told that thousands of dollars had been stolen, but that a tracking device was attached to some of the money.

Constables were able to immediately get on the phone with Walgreens security. Dispatch began to broadcast the suspects' location as they proceeded north into Montgomery County.

“And, at that time, Precinct 4 communications division started communicating with the company that handles Walgreens security,” said Herman. “And were able to literally see where these folks were at second by second and which way they were travelling.”

The Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office began to monitor the Harris County Precinct 4 radio transmissions, and a deputy constable spotted the suspects and vehicle in the 20500 block of FM 1488.

A felony traffic stop was conducted and the four male suspects were taken into custody and transported back to the robbery scene.

The witness at the location positively identified the men as being the robbers. They were identified as Darrius Jacobs, Ladarius Thomas, Kerry Johnson and Justin L. Wright.

All four suspects were turned over to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable investigators and aggravated Robbery charges were filed on three of the suspects.

Another suspect in the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance.