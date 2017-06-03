Pct. 4: 2 injured, suspect arrested after car crashes in Humble home

HUMBLE, Texas – A suspect was arrested and two people were injured after a police chase ended with a stolen car crashing into the side of a residence Saturday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, it started when the suspect allegedly stole a set of keys from a woman at a library located on Aldine Westfield.

Investigators said the woman had placed her keys on a table, and they were gone when she looked up. The victim contacted local law enforcement, and the officers tracked the vehicle through the car’s GPS system.

Pct. 4 deputies located the vehicle, and the suspect led deputies on a short pursuit, investigators said. The suspect lost control of the car and crashed into the side of a home in the 7400 block of Foxvista.

Investigators said five people were inside of the home when the car crashed. Two people suffered minor injuries.

Suspect was taken into custody, deputies said.

