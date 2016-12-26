Publicist issues first statement since Paul Wall's arrest

paul-wall-2 (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston rapper Paul Wall has issued his first statement following a felony drug arrest.

Via his publicist, the statement reads:

These are all simply misconceptions and we are confident that after the case is fully investigated, he will be exonerated. Things are not what they appear. Paul Wall is a positive contributor to the well being of our community. He's a youth advocate, as he hosts several annual toy and back to school drives, gives back to the homeless and is a member of "Parents Against Predators". Paul is a family man who loves his wife and kids and more importantly, his community. Those who truly know him, know that about Paul. Any other misleading reports are not deserving to his character.

Thirty-five-year-old Paul Michael Slayton, the rapper's legal name, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver last week.

Rapper Baby Bash (legal name Ronald Bryant) and eight others were also arrested.

Paul Wall's attorney Jolanda Jones told KHOU 11 News that he is innocent. She released a statement saying, "We are confident that after a thorough investigation of these allegations Mr. Slayton (Paul Wall) will be proven not guilty."

The rappers’ next court dates are set for December 27.

This is not the first time Paul Wall and Baby Bash have gotten in trouble together. According to public records, both were charged with possession of marijuana in El Paso in 2011.