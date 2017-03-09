KHOU
Paul Wall, Baby Bash back in court Thursday

Melissa Correa, KHOU 12:38 PM. CST March 09, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash were back in court for felony drug charges Thursday morning.

Thirty-five-year-old Paul Slayton and Ronald Bryant were both arrested last December after a narcotics bust at a smoke shop in the Heights.

Prosecutors say the duo used social media to organize a smoke session at the store.

Two undercover officers paid to get in and saw large amounts of THC wax, marijuana and also pills.

On Thursday, they were in and out of court after a judge reset their case to next month.

As a condition of their bond, the rappers are subject to random drug tests.

If convicted, they could get up to life in prison.

 

 

