Passenger dead in crash following police chase in Stafford

Scene of a crash following a police chase in Stafford.

STAFFORD, Texas - One person is dead following a police chase and crash in Stafford.

According to HPD, officers tried to pull over a car that was missing front and back license plates. Police say the car had been reported as stolen. The car took off and a chase ensued for about two minutes. Police say they pulled back when the suspect's car reached speeds of over 90 mph.

Police say the chase came to an end when the suspect's car hit two curbs and flipped four times in the 10000 block of W. Airport. The passenger was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Police say the driver and passenger were brothers. Their identities have not been released.

