Panhandler holding unusual sign shot in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police hope surveillance video from a nearby gas station will help investigators track down the person who shot a panhandler overnight.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Monday on Tidwell at Antoine.

Three witnesses told police they saw a silver sedan pull up to the panhandler at the intersection. Someone then shot the panhandler once in the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police hope he will be able to offer further information in the case.

Witnesses say the man was holding a sign that read “Too ugly to strip, but will let you cuss at me for a dollar.”

A motive for the shooting is not known.

The police chief's new team of detectives is handling the drive-by. Those 13 detectives specifically work overnight and tackle major assaults like this one.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

