Owner of club shot during attempted robbery, says HPD

Shooting reported at Glamour Girls.

HOUSTON - The owner of a club was shot during a robbery attempt when opening his business Monday morning.

According to HPD, the owner of the Glamour Girls Club was opening up the club on Hempstead near Windfern Rd. when he was confronted by an apparent robber.

The robber and the owner exchanged gunfire and the owner was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The robber fled the scene and it's unknown if they were hit by gunfire.