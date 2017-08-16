One person hospitalized after shooting in north Houston

(Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a shooting in north Houston that has sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank Road.



Police searched for the gun used in the crime on the roof of at least one of the buildings in the complex.

There is no word on what led to the shooting and officers have not released any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. We're working to learn more about what happened from Houston Police.



