One killed, another injured in shooting in south Houston

Houston Police officers and Homicide detectives on the scene early Sunday morning in south Houston. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - One person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting in south Houston on Sunday.

According to Houston Police, around 12:30 a.m. a man and woman were arguing in a parking lot on Buffalo Speedway at West Fuqua when another man drove up in a gray, four-door sedan.

Police say the driver got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the man who was arguing with the woman before opening fire.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Memorial Herman. He is expected to be OK.

Another man who was standing nearby and was not involved was hit in the gunfire, police said.

He was shot in the chest and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he died.

Police say the suspect and the woman fled the scene.

The deceased victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

